LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New $28,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.