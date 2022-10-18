Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,732 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
