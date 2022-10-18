Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.50.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $409.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.