Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FICO stock opened at $409.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
