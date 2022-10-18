Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

NYSE HSY opened at $225.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average of $221.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

