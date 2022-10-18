UBS Group Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Neutral

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

RPM International stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $6,568,290 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

