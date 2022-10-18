Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,959 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,750,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

