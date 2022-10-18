VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware Trading Up 1.6 %

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

