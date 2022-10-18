Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $229.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

