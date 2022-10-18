Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,915,000 after acquiring an additional 854,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

