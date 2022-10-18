Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 458 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 319,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.1 %

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

NYSE:PNC opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

