Empirical Finance LLC Buys 369 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

