Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.2% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $331.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $739.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $549.44.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

