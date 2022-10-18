Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

