Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $212.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

