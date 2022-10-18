Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

MPC stock opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

