MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

