Empirical Finance LLC Buys 776 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $735.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $668.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $761.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

