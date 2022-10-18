Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

