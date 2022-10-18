L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. American Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 28,638.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

