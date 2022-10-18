Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

