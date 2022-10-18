Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 72 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,540.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $736.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $714.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

