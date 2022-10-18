51,154 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 168,598 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDS stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.