Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

