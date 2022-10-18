Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 48,965 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,965 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

