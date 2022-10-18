Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $433,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

