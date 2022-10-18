Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,171,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.