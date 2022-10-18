Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Target by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Target by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.72.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

