Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $544,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $279.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.77 and a 200-day moving average of $315.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

