Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $743,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.11. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.