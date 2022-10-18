iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

