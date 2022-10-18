Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

