Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 531,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

