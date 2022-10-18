Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

