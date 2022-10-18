Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDQ. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBDQ stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

