Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $499,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

