Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

DE stock opened at $362.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

