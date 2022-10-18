Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

