Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

