4,300 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.