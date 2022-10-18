AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 944.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 794,720 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.