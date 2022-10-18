1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $553,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

