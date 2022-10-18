Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 3,515 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.07.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

