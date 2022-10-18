1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Provention Bio worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

