ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $74.62 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

