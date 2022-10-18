1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 647 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.