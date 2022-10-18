1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

