1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 190.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,494,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,161,000 after purchasing an additional 181,622 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.