1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $739,000 Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

