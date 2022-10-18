Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.41 and its 200 day moving average is $292.32. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 388.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

