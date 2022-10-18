1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.